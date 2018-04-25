Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Recently, the Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic (AHCBED) hosted a networking luncheon. Attending were residents, business owners, educators, pastors, ministers and members. New Chairman Warren Fitzgerald Muhammad oversaw the event. Several door prizes were awarded, introductions given and lunch catered by owner Mr. Michael Moore’s Stuff Baked Potato Factory, who also served as speaker of the day. Moore shared the encouraging and inspiring details which resulted in his success. Afterwards, he was presented with his certificate as a newly inducted member of the chamber. He was also presented with a bronze President Barack Obama statue as a token of appreciation.

Mr. Roy Douglas Malonson then made expressions and Superintendent Carl Davis of New Life Tabernacle offered the final prayer.

AHCBED is located at 6112 Wheatley Rd., 77091. For more information and/or details about upcoming events, or to become a member of the chamber contact, Mr. Anthony Stewart at (713) 692-7161. The speaker for May’s luncheon will be Linda Head who oversees the Office of Workforce Education and Corporate Partnerships at Lone Star College System (LSC), serving as Associate Vice Chancellor.

Comments

comments