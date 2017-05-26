Sharing is caring! Facebook

Patrick Walsh, P.E., is the Director of the City of Houston’s Planning and Development Department. Walsh brings 19 years of experience in community development, planning, engineering, and municipal infrastructure management to the position. He was appointed Interim Director by former Mayor Annise Parker in November 2013 and confirmed by the Mayor and Council on March 12, 2014.

As Director, Walsh is Houston’s top planning and development official. The position includes oversight of the City’s primary property subdivision regulatory functions and neighborhood character preservation programs, including historic preservation. Walsh also leads much of the Houston’s transportation and other long-range community planning efforts, including the City’s Major Thoroughfare and Freeway Plan, the Bicycle Master Plan, and the Houston Complete Streets and Transportation Plan. The position includes oversight of many of the City’s geographic mapping efforts. Director Walsh serves as a non-voting member of the City’s Planning Commission and the Houston Archaeological and Historical Commission.

Prior to working for the City of Houston, Walsh served as the Director of Transportation and Long-Range Planning for the City of Sugar Land. In this role, he led Sugar Land’s long-range planning efforts, completing updates to the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Comprehensive Mobility Plan, and Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. He also served as Sugar Land’s Assistant City Engineer and Interim City Engineer, with a significant focus on planning, subdividing, design, and construction of community development projects. Walsh’s experience extends to a number of other areas including capital projects, freight rail planning and coordination, state and federal transportation funding, and TxDOT highway expansions. He previously worked for MWH, Inc., as an environmental engineering consultant.

Mr. Walsh received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Masters of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Walsh is a native Houstonian.

