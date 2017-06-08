BUSINESSCommunityPhoto Gallery Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. 28th annual Awards Banquet Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sharing is caring!FacebookTwitterGoogle+ Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. 28th annual Awards Banquet Photo Credit: Jerome Provost of Provost Studios Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Happy 90th Birthday to Joe of Joe’s Barbershop Community Street Olympics officials kick off Summer Games Community Quarterly conversational 2 – Let’s Talk Criminal Justice