Achievement Through Leadership Foundation (ATLF) is pleased to announce its largest number of scholarships and the highest dollar amount of awards offered in its 12-year history. Please share the information below with Houston-area graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students who need assistance with college tuition and other higher education-related expenses. Completed applications must be submitted via U.S. mail and postmarked by Saturday, April 27, 2018. Best wishes to all applicants.

Winners are expected to attend the annual scholarship dinner on Sunday,

May 20, 2018 in Houston, TX.

