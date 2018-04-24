Sharing is caring! Facebook

(CNN) Newnan, a small city southwest of Atlanta, is rarely in the news, and the 33,000 folks who call it home prefer it that way.

Cops, wary of the kind of violence that broke out after Charlottesville, asked businesses to put away anything that could be thrown , such as chairs and tables. Many shop owners decided to just shutter their stores.

“Saturday is our busiest day of the week, but we want people to know that Newnan doesn’t stand for this,” said Rachel Kuehl, the owner of Newnan Mercantile, a quaint farmhouse decor shop. “We’re not a city that promotes hate.”

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/20/us/newnan-neo-nazis-rally-trnd/index.html

