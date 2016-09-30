A Rally for Success

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Brianna P.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2016, the students at Washington High were lifted up, up and away. A pep rally to encourage our athletes to do their very best on the field was transformed into an event that encouraged everyone in the room. Our varsity football team was off to a great start at the beginning of the year and have suffered a few bumps and bruises since then, but we, their supporting cast, the student body, know that they will pull through to make this season even more of a success. This pep rally set the stage for the pep talk every student needed. Invited to the event were former professional and semiprofessional football players who knew the value of failing and the sweet taste of victory as well. They admonished the team and the students that failure is not an option and that anything is possible with hard work and dedication to what you believe. The students received their message with claps and agreement as they told their stories of drive, persistence and resolve. As I sat in the audience, I looked back over the two years I’ve spent at Washington and see how when times had gotten difficult, I was so quick to give up thinking that I can fix it the next time. The message that I received that day in the auditorium is that there is something called grit. -and I need more of it. I ran across this word while watching one of my favorite TV shows, American Ninja Warrior. One of the contestants was being discussed who had fought through some of the most difficult obstacles. This person didn’t sail through the course easily like some of the other contestant had done. They struggled. They sweated. They were slower than most others. But they were still going and had even gotten further than the commentators thought was possible. They described that person. They said he had grit. What is grit, you may say? Grit is not giving up even though you may not know how things may turn out. Grit is thinking to yourself that you will keep going even though… Grit is way that person impressed everyone in the audience that day. I need more of that and I see that grit is going to be needed for me to graduate. Maybe I was the only person that was affected like this in the pep rally that day- but I don’t think so. We had a really good time with the entertainment and music that we also enjoyed, but I hope that the fun didn’t outweigh the message. The song were great, people got up and danced in the aisles, students showed their school pride and class pride. It was one of the best pep rallies we have had, but it was also one of the best moments of encouragement that we have had as well. A message that was given by those who we admire and excite us. As I and my fellow classmates continue through the school year, I hope that the message rings true and we all work toward our goals with grit.

