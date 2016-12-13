A New Celebration

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Jeffrey Bonilla, BTW Student

It is that time of year when we finally come to the conclusion of 2016 and get ready for the New Year, but in the meanwhile, in these final months of this year, we are in the holiday season. This is a great time of the year when families get together and reflect on how they performed this year or whether they have improved their standard of life or if they are still a work in progress. It is time when we all share meals and share smiles and laughter. It is when people are the most charitable and willing to help others without feeling the need to be compensated. It is also the time when we get to see how diverse we are. This also happens to be quite a coincidence with both Christmas and Hanukkah being on the same day. What a way to celebrate the commonalities of all people and our common origins. While we all seem to involve ourselves in holiday shopping with the yearly chaotic day known as Black Friday and worry about getting the newest technology, toys, and clothes, we need to understand that the holidays should be less about the materialistic aspects of this time, but more about being united. One student referred to Christmas as “Thanksgiving Part 2”which I found quite humorous because she told about how it was a time to spend with family and her favorite holiday dishes. Another student said he said he was going to travel to Michigan for the holidays to visit loved ones. These and others seem to “get it,” that Christmas is all about family and honoring your life, the good and the not so good about it. It’s a welcomed sight to begin to see people focus more on the small things. This year more than any in recent history do we all need a break from the brutishness and self-centered overtones of 2016. From losing some of our greatest personalities and talents like Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Gwen Ifill, Gene Wilder, Prince and recently, space pioneer, John Glenn, let’s take a step back. It makes us take a moment to reflect on what makes people special and how we should take time to enjoy each other. The aftermath of election 2016 is enough to make anyone sigh that not only it is over, but make grand wishes that we don’t return to some of the ugly sentiments that were highlighted on the road to the White House. What Americans need is a Silent Night, a Holy Night, a return to humanity and gentleness to our neighbors, associates and even to those who do not believe as we do. As we enter into this season and a new year, we hope that good cheer, donations to help those in need, and generous toy drives happening around the country will flood the airwaves more than anything negative and provide for us the change that is so very needed.

We are doing our part at Washington High School to get into the proper holiday spirit. We have ditched the dress code to spread love in Santa hats, ugly sweaters and Christmas costumes this last week of school. As we celebrate without so many of the tangible objects that eventually get forgotten about, let us never forget to focus on giving and the true meaning of Noel.

