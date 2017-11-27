Sharing is caring! Facebook

Stafford, Texas. The Arts and Letters Committee of the Suburban Houston Fort Bend Alumnae Chapter (SHFBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated in partnership with Suburban Sugar Land Women (SSLW) invited the public to attend “A Literary Café”

SHFBAC has enthusiastically served Fort Bend County since 1976. The national and local chapter’s five service programs are: economic development; educational development; international awareness and involvement; physical and mental health, and political awareness and& involvement. Evelyn Peters Dean is the chapter’s president!

The Arts & Letters Committee serves to stimulate interest and increase appreciation by encouraging, educating, and engaging the public to attend local creative, literary, and performing arts, and other cultural events, as well as raise the awareness of the African American influence in the community by promoting events such as the Literary Café, Book Club, and Red-Carpet events. Serena Wright – Bostic is the chair of the Arts & Letters Committee.

Suburban Sugar Land Women (SSLW) is a volunteer, non profit, 501C3, Fort Bend County & Beyond, Service Organization since 1989. Six programs provide free, ongoing, human services, and financial resources from infancy thru adulthood. The six programs are;

1. Seniors Enrichment;

2. Families Outreach;

3. Infants thru Young Adults Development;

4. Scholarships & Support;

5. Phenomenal Partners; and

6. Community Involvement.

Mose & Mable Austin are the founder, president, and lifetime partners. Together, we transform lives. Please visit our website and view our 3 minutes video at www.sslw.org. Our vision is to encourage, educate, equip, engage, and empower those in need.

National Best – Selling Authors from Greater Houston and Fort Bend County read excerpts from their books, discuss characters, plots, and the motivation behind writing the book. National best-selling authors attending the event include Dr. Jacqueline Horton Cobbin, Janice Hale Harris, Darcell Walker, Rosalind Riggs, Eric L. Wiggins, Fannie Madry, and Brenda White.

Unique Vendors such as Tippy Apparels by Joyce Compton, The Interior Design Gallery by Stephanie Marks, Designer,; Avon representative Doris Broome, Bee Kleen ( driveway and exterior home washing) by Donovan Tyson, Art work by Rosario Solis, Sculptures by Luis, K & B Enterprises by Karen Douglas, Park Lane Jewelry by Beverly Bilts, Va Verte by Briana Campbell, Black Expressions by Pamela Hicks, Swanky Style by Tameka Ballard, Nadi’ Elmore, Remix Tees and other vendors selling clothing, arts and crafts, floral arrangements, jewelry, bath & body products, and more.

Lively Entertainment scheduled: Missouri City Middle School Cougar Orchestra Band under the direction of Heather Nielson – Corbett; Hightower High School African Dance Troupe under the leadership of Ibironke Balogun; Hightower ROTC; Ugochi Chuka – Ipere, Digital Artist; Jessica Bradnax, vocalist; and other talented, local, school students.

