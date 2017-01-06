A History Erased

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By Tania Linscomb

Last April, Booker T. Washington High School had a groundbreaking ceremony. It was complete with speakers, city officials and even the band. They were celebrating the new possibilities that were waiting for Washington and tossing dirt over the old ways of the past. The new school will help to enhance students’ learning. Many believe that the new building will attract many kids back to their neighborhood school. Our community has held many historic moments, and it would be great to see the city and the Houston Independent School District invest more into our neighborhood. By building a new school, they are investing more than just money. They are investing in us more pride, enthusiasm and the reassurance that we have not been forgotten. The new building will also put a spotlight on our engineering program, our focus on academic improvement, and how positive changes in our school culture are improving the vibe around Washington. We are upward bound and new facilities will be the icing on the cake.

As the construction of the building takes place, students have bitter sweet emotions about the new changes to come. So much history is in this building. When you walk through the building, you stumble upon reminders of past times like the few chalkboards that are still left or the style of the water fountains or the fact that there are only two electrical outlets in some of my classrooms! The panoramic pictures that immortalize the graduating classes from the 1960’s all the way to the 2000’s are snapshots back in time. Our bloodline runs deep and that makes us proud Eagles. Coach Austin’s room alone could be a museum! With all of the artifacts and interesting pieces of information about the past, we were ready to learn about U.S History, World History and our history. What about our Black History displays that Coach Austin organizes each year that show students how awesome and innovative our ancestors were?

Everybody loves a new outfit, a new pair of shoes or anything with that ‘right out of the box smell’, but this time, some students would like to hold on to our old favorite just a little while longer. We are a mixed bag of emotions. Some feel sad but eager about the new school.

“A new building will make more students come and I’m ready to see the school grow,” adds James Powell

“The technology will be the best at a new school because we have so many problems with this one,” says Brian Dimas.

“Bring it on!, I am definitely ready for something new,” shares Christian Thomas.

”This is my senior year, and we’re the last class to be in the old building. A part of me likes the comfort of where we are but another part of me we can wait to actually see a new school here.” Jeffery Bonilla

Student opinions run from excitement to regret. From our very beginnings in 1893 to the social media that races throughout old hallways, Washington High School is always changing. Instead of being worried about the plans for the new building, students, faculty and friends alike, should be more convinced that we are only taking the best of us with us. Positivity is like the fresh air an Eagle needs to soar.

About the author

aframnews