The young people of today have developed a term that describes, someone who is discouragingly negative about someone else for no other reason than having a hateful motive. That term is known as being a, “hater.” I love the phrase that Rapper Kanye West gave in reference to the subject. He says,

Although I love the thought, I must admit that it is hard to love a hater when he is responsible for making executive decisions that could have long-lasting affects on the way you, your children and your society lives and is governed. As it is, African-Americans and other minority groups that exist within these United States are confronted with one of the most notorious haters ever known to our government. As sad as it may be, our greatest hater is the one who serves as Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump.

It is obvious that “his-story” of former President Barack Obama cannot be left untold; because it is known amongst our society today. So the next best thing to trying to white-wash his legacy is to, sabotage and destroy anything that he executed or implemented while in office. This is exactly what the current POTUS has been doing and sounding the alarm against, since he first stepped foot on Pennsylvania Avenue in his new role. The strong hatred that Donald Trump has tried and is constantly trying to impose and inflict on the legacy of the former president is merely a serious reflection of how he truly feels about Black folks, females, minorities or any other group that is not affiliated with the small circle that he views top priority. It is one thing to be a hater, but to be so blinded by racist hatred that you cannot perform your own duty as POTUS is a major red flag as a leader. But what else can be said? Because a hater can’t do nothing but hate!

Take for instance one of the latest tragedies that occurred within our military defense team, resulting in the death of Sergeant La David Johnson. There is nothing more heart-wrenching than having to face the burdensome task of burying a loved one, on any kind of level. However, in this case there were four American soldiers who lost their lives carrying out orders executed by the current President. Amongst those four U.S. soldiers, the expecting widow of Sergeant Johnson has had to face even more difficulty and humiliation in her hour of bereavement. It was not enough that President Trump called her in a very unsympathetic manner. During their conversation, Myeisha Johnson recalled the President stumbling over her husband’s name. To add injury to insult he suggested that her husband, “knew what he was getting into.”

Undoubtedly any person that enlists in the military are equipped with the knowledge of pros and cons that exists with serving the nation. Be that as it may, no one genuinely signs up for a task with the expectancy that the worst will happen to them. Nevertheless, there is a time and place for everything. This is exactly why POTUS words were completely disconnected and delivered at the worst possible time in regards making what should have been, a call of respect and demonstration of empathy. But once again, when you are A Hater by nature, you Can’t do Nothing but Hate. I don’t have very many positive things to state about this President, but one thing that I can convey is that he does hold true to being who he is, “A Hater”.

This hater has proven time and time again that he is a complete moron, who lacks the basic human attribute of displaying any type of empathy. It is obvious that he is not only a hater, but a racist hater at the very least. He couldn’t hide it even if he tried, so I suppose he just figures he shouldn’t. Even in the midst of a national tragedy inflicted upon soldiers under his command, it is hard for the President to overlook skin color. It is impossible for him to have any type of empathy whatsoever, when it come to addressing those who do not look like him. He is ruthless and thoughtless in every way.

Continuing, Myeisha Johnson stated during an interview on “Good Morning America,” “It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name.” The President immediately contradicted the bereaved widow’s statement through Twitter. He tweeted, “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” Donald Trump is a known liar, so it doesn’t take much to read between the lines and determine what really happened, just based on the type of character that he demonstrates. So at the end of the day, all I can conclude is that the President is doing what he does best. HE IS A HATER, AND A HATER CAN’T DO NOTHING BUT HATE!

