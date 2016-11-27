A Divided America

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Jeffery Bonilla

With the nation still dealing with a case of election hangover, many Americans are now worried about the future of our nation. We all know the hot topics of immigration and hate that really highlighted the division among us in a country that is based on freedom and the acceptance of people no matter their religion, race, or culture. This election was a diagnostic on American society as a whole and how we see each other. We got to see how citizens viewed living in the U.S, as well as their feelings towards the undocumented people and this put Trump and his supporters on a sizzling hot seat. Who knew that with after eight years with an African American president that we still have open wounds on race? These wounds evidently were not healing, but festering. We saw how times have changed with technology in which Clinton caught controversy with those thousands and thousands of emails that were leaked which caused Americans to raise their eyes with distrust of her. It really left America to decide between a liar and an extremist. Without a wave of young voters who were excited about the election process and a candidate, there was no positive electricity that made people passionate enough to go out and vote for sensibility and tolerance. We debated in front of the television, at work, at school and for some, even at church. Any other time, debate is what we are proud of. It is what brings conversation and compromise to the discussion table, but it brought to the table discussions about exclusion, hate and crude behavior. These deep tears in society makes cooperation hard to accomplish and tolerance seem light years away. So here we are- a divided nation. We are a country of three hundred and twenty five million twenty five thousand seven hundred seventy people and so even though one solution definitely will not work for everyone, that solution must at least consider everyone and strive to respect the needs of all citizens.

I can’t say that we will all live peacefully because it’s human nature to find fault. We all have various ideas, but we need to work on being tolerant of others’ lifestyles and beliefs. That is why another one of the hot topics has been race relations. It has caused hatred on both sides and it includes how we assume things and don’t give each other a chance to consider another viewpoint. The example of many police shootings and destructive protest such as the Baltimore riots deepened the wounds on race relations, and makes people grow in animosity on both sides. Black, blue, brown and white lives matter. Now the sad truth is that perfection doesn’t exist. Mistakes have been made many times. So it means that we all need to listen to one another with open minds and hearts. We also need to learn to deal with other’s criticism because it seems that now in these current times, a person with an opinion is torn apart instead of respectively debated. While this may seem as a rant, I see it as more of a way to spark conversation and compromise to find a resolution. We may not like each other, but we need to be willing to work together for the success of our great nation called the United States of America.

