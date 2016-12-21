A Chat with former Eagle Tracey Roberts

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Brian Walker, BTW Student

I had the pleasure of speaking with a Booker T. Washington Alumni, Tracey Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is a member of BTW Class of 1990. She is a Registered Nurse at CHI St. Luke’s, located in the Baylor Medical Center here in Houston, TX. Mrs. Roberts is also a wife, mother of 3 boys, and a graduate student at Prairie View A & M University. All three of her children have performed well in school, and she has plans of enrolling her youngest son in the Booker T. Washington High School and the High School for Engineering Professions’ program. She has dedicated her career to helping people and also balancing her personal life with raising 3 young men. Although she lives in the Cypress Area, she still owns a home right here in the BTW zoning area with plans to move and retire here one day.

Brian: How would you describe your high school experience at Washington High School? How did it help you become the person you are today?

Mrs. Roberts: “I always enjoyed school and knew I wanted a better life for myself. I lost my mother at a very young age and was raised by my grandparents. My grandmother always had a strong influence in my life and made me feel like getting a good education would be important for my future.”

Brian: What were some of your most memorable moments as a student at Booker T. Washington?

Mrs. Roberts: “I did not participate in any extracurricular activities, but I was always a fan of BTW and I still am. I enjoyed all of the activities that included pep rallies and football games. I remember when we used to attend ‘Battle of the Bands’ on a regular basis. I still enjoy attending homecoming games, and I am very proud of the school spirit that is still shown at BTW.”

Brian: What inspired you to become a nurse and the person you are today?

Mrs. Roberts: “I always had a love for science, particularly Biology. One of my favorite teachers back then was Mr. Temperilli, my biology teacher. I also had another favorite, Ms. Caster, who taught Algebra. Of course I still had my grandmother pushing me through school. However, those were 2 teachers I remembered who really cared about kids and made learning more enjoyable.”

Brian: Do you have any advice for students at Washington High School today?

Mrs. Roberts: “My most important piece of advice would be to stay in school and finish school. Getting an education was hard and I am sure it still is. As a matter of fact, I am working on my Masters in nursing right now. The important thing is that it is well worth it in the long run. That’s what I stress to my 3 boys.”

Brian: If you had to do school all over again, would you do anything differently? Most importantly, do you wish you could go back to your high school years?

Mrs. Roberts: “Honestly, in both cases, the answer is ‘no.’ I did enjoy my high school years, but I truly enjoy my adult life also.”

Brian: What is the best and worst part about becoming an adult?

Mrs. Roberts: “Well the worst part of being an adult is bills that never stop (smile). Another bad thing is when you make mistakes, they normally are part of a permanent record. There are no retakes or makeups. However the best part is the independence you feel along with watching your kids grow and develop over time. I’m very proud of my accomplishments.”

Brian: How do you think students from your generation would benefit from today’s technology if it were available in 1990 and how students of today would perform if they lived in 1990?

Mrs. Roberts: “Well if the internet and all the multimedia that’s available today was available in the 90’s I think we would have accomplished more and thrived with the latest technology. Our teachers always forced us to use encyclopedias and dictionaries to seek understanding and I just think we would have access information faster. As for today’s kids growing up in the 90’s it’s really hard to say. Kids are able to master things much faster than we were able to but that is most likely due to technology.” Brian: Mrs. Roberts I really appreciate your time and hope to see you at BTW events in the near future.

