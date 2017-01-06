A Chat with a Former Eagle: Mrs. Ann Thompson

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Jordan Lazard

Ms. Ann Thompson was a 1974 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. She takes great pride in giving back to her community and church and believes that all things are possible with faith, the willingness to work hard and the guidance of those who care. We took a moment to chat with our former Eagle, Ann Thompson.

Jordan: How would you describe your time at Washington?

Mrs. Thompson: It was a time filled with great memories. Washington was a place where bonds were created and strengthened because every teacher expected the best from you and even though they were tough, you knew they cared about you. I remember being involved in many activities and really soaking in what it meant to be a true Eagle which meant believing that you could accomplish anything in life with the right mindset. The relationships that I made have lasted until this day. My classmates and I still keep in touch and participate in organized activities. We are still very much a part of each other’s lives.

Jordan: Who was the person who had a lasting impact on your life?

Mrs. Thompson: Mrs. Aster Lee Mock is that person for me. She made me think beyond Washington High School and was the one who influenced my work ethic, professionalism and the value of hard work and determination.

Mr. Wesley, my principal, also helped to mold me professionally. Because of him, I was able to win a scholarship to Prairie View A & M University where I earned my degree in nursing. I wasn’t the only one either. It was commonplace for Mr. Wesley and other teachers to mentor students in a manner that later changed the path of their lives.

Jordan: Did coming of age during a time of turbulence and uncertainty have any effect on you or your outlook on life?

Mrs. Thompson: Because of our community, no it did not. Even though the world around us was changing, we as young people were insulated from it. We did not feel down trodden or limited in any way and it was because of what and how we were taught. We believed that we could go into the world and be what we wanted to be. Also, unlike today, our communities were tight knit. Everyone knew each other. Our teachers, doctors, lawyers, and principals lived in our neighborhoods. We saw them and they saw us outside of school, so those expectations were reinforced and we just knew we had to make them proud.

Jordan: Community has played an important role in your life. In what ways have you been able to give back?

Mrs. Thompson: As a nurse, I have been fortunate to work with two organizations that have made some pretty valuable contributions to community. With MD Anderson and their Brighter Bites Campaign, I believe we have enlightened many families about the importance of adding fresh vegetables to their diets and about being mindful of ways to live healthier. With my partnership with The Faith Health Collaboration, we have been able to work with local churches to encourage families to make better food choices and be more proactive about their health. We’ve hosted blood drives and workshops, conducted various health screenings and plan to continue our work because a lot more needs to be done. Being a part of both organizations makes me feel good about how we have had a positive impact on people’s lives.

Jordan: What advice would you give any Eagles who may be struggling to find their way?

Mrs. Thompson: I would tell them to never give up even though they may not be able to see how things may work out. Having a true faith in God will make the difference as well as having a mind to work. They should remember that all things work together for those who love the Lord and negative situations do not last forever.

The Eagles Nest would like to send a warm hug to Mrs. Ann Thompson for taking time to send a message of encouragement to us and setting an example of self-assurance and generosity. She is surely an Eagle for life!

