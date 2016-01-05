A Celebration of Life Mr. Jourshell “Bobby” Hayes

Sharing is caring! Facebook

“A time to be born, and a time to die;…”- Ecclesiastes 3:2

HOUSTON – African-American News & Issues would like to take time in this edition to bid Mr. Jourshell “Bobby” Hayes, a final farewell. Mr. Hayes made his entrance into time, on May 26, 1937. He attended Booker T. Washington High School and was a part of the class of 1955.On August 5, he transitioned back to his eternal home.

Recently, a celebration was held by family and friends to commemorate his life at the Living Word Fellowship Church, located at 7350 West TC Jester Blvd. 77088, under the leadership of Pastor Paul Cannings, PhD. Pastor Duane Lawrence, officiated the ceremony. Tributes from classmates, family and friends were offered and musical selections were rendered by Eleanor Lee. Pastor Charles Wilkins delivered the “Message of Comfort”.

The family of Mr. Hayes expressed their sentiments by rendering the following statement. “We lost a wonderful man who can never be replaced!” We express our sincere condolences to the Hayes family and encourage them to, “look to the hills from whence cometh your help…” and know that it all comes from the Lord. Furthermore, we employ you to remember that Jesus Christ said in St. Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”

