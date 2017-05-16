Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

This year hundreds of children and their families met at Memorial Stadium to participate in Michael Johnson’s 8th Annual Football and Cheer Camp! Greeted with warm smiles, and custom camp t-shirts, campers also enjoyed healthy lunches and premium goody bags from our generous sponsors.

The young men were taught basic football fundamentals Carlos Dunlap, Cincinnati Bengals #96 Defense End, Clinton McDonald, Tampa Bay Buccaneers #98, Jeromy Miles, former Cincinnati Bengals safety, Daniel Flowers, Alabama State University, Gary Guyton, New England Patriots and other awesome national and local coaches and players.

The young ladies made us proud and showed tons of skill and determination at our Cheer Camp led by Ayla Goodson and Jordan Pettway of Gemini Studios from Mobile Alabama.

MJ chose Selma’s Memorial Stadium again this year to serve as home to the annual sports event.

Michael and his buddy’s share hands on knowledge, advice and passion with the youth each year, the players and coaching staff have as much fun as the kids do!

The camp wrapped up with a heartfelt prayer and motivational speech from Michael, it’s all love on the field and off.

Friends came from far and wide to participate in and support the annual MJ 93-90 Camp!



The mission of the MJ93-90 Fund is to enlighten kids on the importance of capitalizing on their talents and abilities with educational and technological programs, to increase their awareness of proper nutrition and exercise for healthier bodies to avoid obesity, diabetes and heart disease, and to mentor and encourage them on how to be successful.

For nearly 10 years Michael and his organization have been diligently working to spread his mission to children across the country. He has participated in over 25 other positive initiatives such as Fuel Up to Play 60, NFL Play 60, My Step Higher, Selma’s YMCA, Cincinnati Police Department Children in Trauma Intervention Camp Program and University of Cincinnati Gen-1 Theme House and has no intention of settling down anytime soon.

SPECIAL THANKS TO ALL OF OUR SPONSORS, SUPPORTERS AND FRIENDS!

Photos by Rochelle Miller of 9th Floor Media

Media Contact: Trea Davenport-Chin

Trea Day Management & Publicity

310-728-5000, treadaypr@gmail.com

#MJ9390Camp

MJ 93-90 FUND

WWW.MJ93.ORG

Comments

comments