50 Years of Excellence – Beatrice Mayes

BY: Rebecca S. Jones

THIRD WARD HOUSTON –

“I am where I am because of the bridges that I crossed. Sojourner Truth was a bridge. Harriet Tubman was a bridge. Ida B. Wells was a bridge. Madame C.J. Walker was a bridge. Fannie Lou Hamer was a bridge.”

These words were expressed by Oprah Winfrey in reference to the ultimate level of success that she has attained. However, the sentiments thereof resonate with a living legend right here in the city of Houston, who has dedicated her life to educating students for half a century, Mrs. Beatrice Mayes. Mayes established Wonderland Inc. /Beatrice Mayes Institute in the fall of 1966. The school opened with an enrollment of 30 pre-kindergarten and first grade students and a tuition rate of $50.00 a month. Recently, Mrs. Mayes’ journey was recognized at a 50-year celebration. Continue to read to learn more about this community-based landmark that has thrived for years ensuring that, “children reach their full educational potential”.

Inception of Wonderland Inc.

Beatrice Mayes had graduated from Texas Southern University and was working in the medical field at Memorial Hospital. She’d always been very aggressive and independent by nature. During our interview she said, “The light bulb went off and I asked myself a question – ‘if I can work this hard for someone else, why can’t I work for myself’?” Prior to, she had been doing volunteer work with neighboring children and had also been hearing discussions from othe r mothers at the hospital talk about the expenses associated with child care. Collectively these factors further aided Mayes with the decision to open an “affordable institution that would educate young Black children at the highest level.” Accordingly, she and her husband purchased a small house for $5,000.

Mayes explained, although they had the facility that there were still other funds associated with the cost of operating a school. Back then it was even more difficult for banks to loan money and not only that, but to loan customers enough money to do what was needed to effectively run. Therefore, she and her husband used their personal credit from merchants such as, Montgomery Ward and Sears to fund items necessary for the school. In those early years, they consumed a lot of debt to get the school off the ground. Not long afterwards, the school began to encounter a financial strain. This element is one that could have resulted in the closure of the school, had it not been for the perseverance and determination of Mr. Mayes. While they were confronted with losing the school within a day, if they were not able to raise $300; Mr. Mayes knew that this was not an option. The very next day, he initiated a one-man marathon within the community and was able to raise the required funds in half a day to secure the school. From this experience, the school continued to thrive as a leader in its class.

Some years later the school was able to receive a loan through the Small Business Administration. This step enabled the school to get out of debt and purchase supplies that further allowed the school to thrive. Eventually, the enrollment outgrew the facility; creating the need for the school to move from its original location at the Metropolitan Building on Cullen to 5724 Calhoun. As time went on, another move was inevitable. That move warranted the school’s current location, 5807 Calhoun.

Enrollment status at the historical facility remained fulfilled because of the excellent service that the school was known to provide. Word of mouth was the school’s primary marketing tool. With overwhelming support from the community, parental involvement and strong leadership, the school became known as one that, “sat on top of the hill to be a beacon of light in the educational community.” Mrs. Mayes expressed her sincere appreciation for the parents of her students. She shared that, “as a private school our parents purchased the books, our first computers, created the idea of school uniforms and one of our parents even created the school song.” “We have always had excellent parental involvement and that little building where we conducted our PTA meetings was always packed,” she added.

Mayes always strived to have an open policy and concept, which would allow parents to know that it was their school. She always made it a point to encourage them and let them know the school was geared towards condoning a family-oriented environment and that they were needed. She said, “I have always wanted to create an environment where both children and parents feel that the children are: safe, loved, disciplined and instilled the principles that they can achieve and be exceptional and never have to settle for being at the bottom of the totem pole.”

Over Time

In the late 1980’s, the school became accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. In 2001, Wonderland Inc. became a charter school for grades kindergarten through eighth grade and was Beatrice Mayes Charter Institute. Mrs. Mayes provided insight in reference to her decision to unite with the charter school movement. She said, “In 2001, there was a downfall in the economy and the enrollment saw a decrease. Parents could no longer afford to pay – so rather than close we went charter.” To this day, the decision is one that she remains proud of. “I am glad because going charter, gave us the opportunity to improve our enrollment and help to continue providing quality education to our students,” she stated. Continuing she exclaimed, “We have the same requirements as public schools, with the exception that we can make our own curriculum and we have designed a rigorous one that will allow our children to excel above grade level.”

As a result of the hard work and dedication that Beatrice Mayes has contributed, the 50-year-old institution remains the oldest continuously running African-American school in the city. The school also holds a record of producing students that outperform those from other schools in regards to standardize testing. Currently, Beatrice Mayes Institute is in the top percentile of all of the schools in Texas, with an emphasis on performing exceptionally in academics. The school’s history entails that, “Attending Beatrice Mayes Institute has become a family tradition for generations, because students not only gain a great education, but also valuable lessons and lifelong friendships. Several alumni remain connected to the school — even when they leave and go off to accomplish amazing things, they still send their own children to the institution that laid their foundation for success.”

A New Era with Chris Mayes

Today Chris Mayes the son of Beatrice Mayes is shadowing his mother’s footsteps. Being an attendant of the school, he is well aware of the advantages that exist from being a student. His childhood and youth was spent at the school. During our interview, Mr. Mayes recalled going to the school, once he was out of school every day. At the time that he was enrolled, the school only went up to the 3rd grade. Shortly thereafter a year was added each year. With an Electrical Engineering degree, he’d previously served as the Electrical Specialist for NASA Space Station. In his role there, he was responsible for the station’s operations, electrical flight planning and networking with its national partners. Therefore, his entrance into the role of leadership at the school came almost as second-nature. Primarily because when he transitioned from one field to the next, he was already in the role of operations.

Mr. Mayes began employment at the institution in 2004, through the encouragement of his mother he became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wonderland Inc., in 2011. In regards to his new role Mayes said, “As a son, I want my mom happy and taken care of; and I know that what makes her happy is to see that her kids are taken care of – all 525 of them.” He continued, “I miss some of the technical things from NASA, but I love what I do now.” “My passion is the life of my kids and the families we serve,” he added.

To that regard, he is insistent upon ensuring that his mother’s vision for keeping academic excellence a priority is maintained and met. Mr. Mayes takes his commitment seriously and intently meets with the Dean of Instruction weekly to discuss academia elements, in terms of strengths and weaknesses. Furthermore, he shared other areas that the school is in the process of working on. Funding for more program development, a new gymnasium, creating more space for the middle school and implementing grades 9-12 into the schools’ system; are amongst areas that Mr. Mayes has been attempting to develop, during his tenure so far. To aid that effort, in May 2014 the school bought the adjacent property to it, with plans to build a new high school. Through fundraising and support from the community, the goal is to open its doors by 2019.

Recently, the school celebrated its 50th anniversary as a reliable and well-respected educational institution in the African-American community. At the function, Mrs. Beatrice Mayes was honored for her service to the educational community of Houston. Esteemed honorees for the grand celebration were: Nicole Thomas, recognized as “Distinguished Alumni” she was the first woman and African-American to serve as a hospital president for Baptist Health, in Florida; Dr. Regean Flowers, who is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of C-STEM, was recognized with the “Trailblazer in Education” award; Karen Carter-Richards, CEO of the “Forward Times Magazine”, received the “Leader in the Community” award and Robert A. Ambrose was acknowledged in “Philanthropy”, for his dedication to Wonderland, Inc./Beatrice Mayes Institute.

Beatrice Mayes Institution is located in Houston’s Third Ward at 5807 Calhoun Road, 77021.

For more information or details about the institution, email: tward@wonderlandinc.org or contact (713) 747-5629. African-American News&Issues commends the Mayes family on a job well done and appreciates the 50-year sacrifice that they have bestowed to the African-American community.

