Ever wonder what life would be like owning your own business? I use to. For the past 21 years, I’ve dedicated myself to entrepreneurship, launching and growing successful start-up businesses. There were highs and lows, but I’ve finally discovered the keys to long-term success, below. In short, it’s the intangibles — the things we can’t see or touch. It’s your ability to drive and thrive.

To demonstrate my commitment to the principles, I threw away the mold, and did something unprecedented in the franchising world. Since 2013, I’ve given away ROYALTY-FREE franchise opportunities to qualified applicants who seek the following:

LEADERSHIP

Many think of leadership as the classic dictionary definition — guidance, direction, and control. I lean toward “Open, authentic and positive influence,” offered by Jennifer Post in “11 Ways to Define Leadership”, Business News Daily . The ability to render open, authentic and positive influence while interacting with employees, service providers, and others, speaks to your ability to “rally the troops” around a common goal. That goal is to deliver outstanding service to your clients. Satisfied clients bring repeat business and referrals.

CARING

I believe in the principles of reciprocity. When we do good things, we receive good things in return. Making money is often thought as an impersonal pursuit. On the contrary, it’s quite personal. Caring for others is a part of the human experience. So why not enhance the lives of others, while generating an income. I can share with you, it’s profoundly rewarding.

PERSONAL GROWTH

It’s not enough to have your name on a piece of paper as “Owner,” and while it’s rewarding to be in service to others, you still need to grow. If you’re not growing, you’re not living. Successful franchisers provide top-notch training and ongoing support for their franchisees whether it’s generating client leads, marketing support, operations training, or networking opportunities. You don’t need to be the smartest one in the room, but understanding your limitations and learning from subject-matter experts, who complement your experience, is critical to your development.

COMMUNITY

My business grew successful by starting with a single, elderly client who knew me through my participation in the community. She knew I could be trusted because my word is my bond. Through word of mouth, the demand for my services grew exponentially. That’s because I took the time to listen, research and deliver what was needed in the community. Since then, I’ve expanded my outreach so I can touch even more lives through franchising.

IDENTIFIED SOURCING

When you own a business, it takes years to build a network of reliable, trusted service providers. A franchise substantially reduces the time it takes to build these relationships because the franchiser has screened and identified legitimate, honest and dependable sources. Why reinvent the wheel, when you can hitch your buggy to it?

I’ve made a bold move, but I’m confident that the right talent, with the right mindset, will prosper as a franchise owner.

