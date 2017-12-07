Sharing is caring! Facebook

The announcement by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office today brought relief, but also a sense of frustration.

Attorney Don Kidd said it took more than a year for the accused jailers to be charged in the brutal beating of Jerome Bartee.

VIDEO WARNING: Eyewitness News report above may contain images not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The new photos given to us by Kidd are difficult to look at, but show extensive injuries he received inside the Harris County jail last September.

