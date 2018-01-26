Sharing is caring! Facebook

Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development Inc. cordially invites you to our 29th Annual Awards Banquet “Wake Up Everybody”

Click here to RSVP by Email

Click here to download Banquet Packet

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday March 2, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: 6112 Wheatley Street Houston Texas 77091

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Ruby Lee Mosley

Community Matriarch

“Dynamite comes in small packages”, is what came to mind after encountering the sweet and enduring presence of the oldest daughter birth to Rosa Bell and Willie Sanders on April 25th, 1929. From a small town in Mexia Texas, hails retired educator, lifelong Community activist, humanitarian and above all devout Christian,

Mrs. Ruby Lee Sanders Mosley.

Being reared in a Christian Home, Ruby had no option of going to church or attending school. With the father who ensured religious participation by way of attending Methodist devotion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Baptist devotion on 2nd and 4th Sundays, Ruby receive salvation an early age.

After the passing of her mother at the age of 8, Ruby recollects the dominant presence of her father who always encourage her to reach her full potential. The demise of her mother initiated combined efforts from both her maternal and paternal grandparents, who assisted her father with shaping young Ruby into a very independent and ambitious woman.

At the tender age of 16, Ruby graduated from Woodland High School. Following, she became a certified beautician at Franklin Beauty College. She utilizes that skill to finance her studies at college. With a mountain of motivation, Ruby enrolled at Prairie View A&M University and moved to Houston in 1984.

Ruby can remember vividly the first opportunity she had to vote. However, she reminisced of how before she could register to vote, a $1.50 poll tax was required. Thrilled and excited to take part in such a historical event, Ruby made her way to Hopkins Pharmacy located at the intersection of West Montgomery and Wheatley, and paid the required fee.

Upon relocating to Houston, Ruby did not leave her God, she bought Him with her. Continuing the foundation already laid for her, Ruby joined Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on January 1st, 1949. Since that time, she has been a faithful and diligent steward that have served as a President of the Choir Board and Secretary of the Trustee Board. Additionally, Ruby met the love of her life Mr. Melvin Mosley. Together labor three daughters Carrie, Ronda and Marilyn.

To date, she serves on the Old Acres Home Citizen Council, the Acres Home Multi Service Center Community Advisory Board and the Police Positive Interaction program just to name a few. Mrs. Ruby Mosley stated that she has learned to be thankful and appreciative of everything in her life during an interview, she explained that, ” $1 in my pocket is worth more than $5 in yours if I don’t have it”. She further alluded to the fact that, her greatest strength is continually renewed through her involvement with her church, family, community and the opportunity and ability to help those who cannot help themselves.

