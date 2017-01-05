2017 MLK DAY ▪ “IT’S PASS TIME: A PLAN TO IMPROVE THE EDUCATION, ECONOMICS AND ENFORCEMENT IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY FORT WORTH, TEXAS

Sharing is caring! Facebook

▪ Fort Worth Black Clergy Response Press Conference on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10AM

▪ Black Ecumenical Leadership Alliance MLK Service on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 6PM.

Guest Preacher: Bishop J. Douglas Wiley Taylor, The Life Center Cathedral – New Orleans, Louisiana

▪ New Innercity Coalition for Education in Texas MLK Prayer Breakfast on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 9AM. The New Innercity Coalition for Education in Texas Will celebrate the 2017 King Holiday with the first MLK Education Breakfast. Come out and hear about the exciting new opportunity for Education Savings Accounts in Texas. Special guests include Mr. Bryant Pearson and the Bowtie Boys of Garland, Texas and Mrs. Sue Crosby and her students from Miss Endy’s Christian Academy in Lake Como in Fort Worth, Texas. The program is free to the public and the media is welcome to attend.

Websites: https://youtu.be/M8STwzv8sEE ▪ www.nicetexas.com

▪ Get on the Bus With Us on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7AM. We are going to the Texas State Capitol. Pick up at Mount Olive Baptist Church 2951 Evans Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 7610 and Como First Baptist Church 5228 Goodman Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 76106

ALL EVENTS

Mount Olive Baptist Church 2951 Evans Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76104

Reverend Timothy Glynn, Host Pastor

Website: http://www.mombc.org/

All events are free and open to the public and media. For more information about this event, contact Reverend K.P. Tatum at 817-966-7625 or email kptatum1@gmail.com.

We would also like for the City of Fort Worth to embrace the Code True, USA Champions of Compassion Community Challenge to serve and cultivate compassion in the community. Website: www.codetrue.org – Code true Videos: https://vimeo.com/181216122 ▪ https://vimeo.com/184403628

