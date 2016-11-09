2016 TURKEY GIVEAWAY!!!

***First come First served***
SATURDAY 11/19/16
9am – 10am
African-American News&Issues
6130 Wheatley St. Houston, TX 77091
200 Free Turkeys!!!
10:30am – 11am
Bethany Baptist Church
7304 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77028
1pm – 2pm
He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church
1333 Judiway St. Houston, TX 77018
3pm – 4pm
Fifth Ward Baptist Church
4300 Noble St. Houston, TX 77020
SUNDAY 11/20/16
10:30am
***MUST ATTEND 9am church service for Turkey giveaway
He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church
1333 Judiway St. Houston, TX 77018
Brought to you by: African-American News&Issues, KYND 1520AM Radio, KWWJ 1360AM Radio, Transportation Workers Union, Communication Workers of America Union, City Controller Chris Brown, and Endurance Quartet.
