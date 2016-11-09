2016 TURKEY GIVEAWAY!!!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

***First come First served***

SATURDAY 11/19/16

9am – 10am

African-American News&Issues

6130 Wheatley St. Houston, TX 77091

200 Free Turkeys!!!

10:30am – 11am

Bethany Baptist Church

7304 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77028

1pm – 2pm

He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church

1333 Judiway St. Houston, TX 77018

3pm – 4pm

Fifth Ward Baptist Church

4300 Noble St. Houston, TX 77020

SUNDAY 11/20/16

10:30am

***MUST ATTEND 9am church service for Turkey giveaway

He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church

1333 Judiway St. Houston, TX 77018

Brought to you by: African-American News&Issues, KYND 1520AM Radio, KWWJ 1360AM Radio, Transportation Workers Union, Communication Workers of America Union, City Controller Chris Brown, and Endurance Quartet.

