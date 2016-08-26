By: Rebecca S. Jones

HOUSTON – Marcus Garvey once stated that, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” Blaxxx Entertainment in connection with Melanoid Vybz understands the importance of members of the African-American community acquiring a neutralized comprehension of the ills that have continued to affect and impact our communities throughout generations. As such they have partnered to premiere a project themed, “2016 Labor Day Revolution Weekend”, which will take place on September 3-4. The event will be held at the Shrine of the Black Madonna located at 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Grammy Award Winner, Hip-Hop artist and Community Activist David Banner in collaboration with Legendary Jamaican Poet, Mutabaruka will be the guest appearances at this weekend community-focused event. The community festival will aim to promote Black empowerment and the rekindling of the Pan African spirit and movement. This mission will be accomplished through a series of lectures and a marketplace to compliment that goal. Definite aspects that will be covered in the event are: an in-depth study of the History of Black people and the current state of affairs and how that has shaped and how the system operates to keep African-Americans within the current state of affairs. Varying viewpoints of prior historical transgressions against Black people and present-day forms that are used to promote this strategy against Blacks will be presented. In today’s society common problems in regards to racism, oppression and economic development plagues descendants from Africa on a global scale. Although, Blacks from different cultures may be going through different things, the same problems exist, just with different variables. Hence, this collaborative project focus is to encourage unity and resonate that unity amongst our people is the ultimate key to economic, social, and political progress.

During an interview with Event Director (Blaxx Entertainment), Andrew Omondi yielded details relative to the implementation and initial development behind the reasoning of creating Revolution Weekend. He said, “It’s always good to listen to different perspective. So we want people to come out and have an open-mind. This is not a crusade where we are trying to convert people into doing something.” He continued, “We labeled the event ‘Revolution Weekend’, because we believe that the best revolution happens in your mind. Your mindset is the biggest change that you can make. Once you change your mindset you would be surprised of how things will begin to take shape. I’m speaking in terms of starting your own business and just you being conscious of the system that you live in and your place in a system that’s not really meant for you. You being conscious of that can ignite something within you to help get you out of that. So you can be more for your people and about your people. And that type of collective energy is what we need as a whole.”

Furthermore Omondi expressed that, “Everybody keeps asking for solutions and wondering how do we get up out of this? But, if you study the greats and history, the path has already been laid by great people such as Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X. The blueprint is there. So our aim is to keep that consciousness alive and unite people under a common goal of Black empowerment.” He added. “In order to solve a problem, we need to UNDERSTAND how the problem or system works. The current state of Black people globally can be directly attributed to our ignorance, miseducation, and lack of true knowledge of our history as a people.” Therefore he is soliciting the support of the African-American community in Houston towards this Revolution Weekend event. He concluded, “We encourage attendees to come with an open mind to this event, as some of the information presented may elicit cognitive dissonance due to some inconvenient truths presented. It is time to face the truth, and build toward unity.” Finally he exclaimed, “Unity of our people is the biggest threat to the system that has been built to oppress and subjugate us. If we observe other communities, their success can mostly be attributed to a code of unity within their societies.”

David Banner will offer his insight in regards to how the system works and speak on behalf of social injustices and economic development as it relates to the African-American culture. He will be giving an overview into the look of how the hip-hop industry is used to destroy the image of Black people. With his personal affiliation in the industry, he has a full comprehension of how the industry has been taken from its origin, which was a conscious movement to a more commercial movement that doesn’t benefit Black people. The super music producer, musician and Hollywood actor has taken a different path as it relates to Black empowerment. He has taken the role of reaching out and educating the African-American community on elements pertinent to Black awareness. Over the years, he has had his hand in many grave issues and incidents that have heavily impacted members of the Black culture. In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina the famed artist assisted by, garnering and acquiring the involvement of the Hip-hop community to take supplies, resources and donations to those affected by the disaster.

“>

Though many of his acts have gone unnoticed by mainstream media, he has demonstrated the role of a true community activist for his people. Being a product of Jackson, Mississippi, Banner knows all too well the racial disparities and social injustices that exist within the nation. His position in recent years has secured him a definite title of being one of the leaders in the era of Black conscious movement. Revolution Weekend will be a landmark festivity, insomuch that Banner has never been to Houston in light of this particular forum to demonstrate his God Box Album collection series. He has sold out scores of events on the East Coast premiering the series and will be bringing his talents to Houston with the sole intent to empower the African-American community. The God Box collection is one that will illuminate truth, wisdom and knowledge from a Black perspective.

Mutabaruka will provide the history aspect of the Revolution Weekend celebration. He will speak on his understanding of the system in regards to the Caribbean culture. By his stance of being a Jamaican Rastafarian dub poet, historian and Pan African stalwart well known for his role in the film Sankofa by Haile Gerima; certainly he has the experience and ability to effectively convey the historical background as it relates to individuals of African descent. For decades he has been held in high esteem by the Caribbean nation for his work on promoting Black empowerment and true liberty. Mutabaruka has one of the longest running and most popular radio shows in the islands. He has interviewed numerous affluent Black people from all over the world. With his knowledge he will be able to offer insight and gel together the Carribean community in Houston in a way that will serve to unite varying cultures of from the lineage of Africa.

“>

Together, these two forces will unite at an attempt to empower Blacks in the Houston area. Other guest appearances will feature: Local Poet Richelle Scott, KTSU Radio Personality DJ Supa Neil and FM 90.01 Conscious Mindset Radio’s own Sed will be the host of the event. The Revolution Marketplace set up will have a variety of arts, clothing, jewelry, food, books and many other selections for attendees to patronage. The doors will open at 1:00pm for the marketplace and the lectures will commence at 7:00pm, on both days.

For more information regarding the Labor Day Revolution Weekend event contact, (832) 934-4138 or (346) 704­0036, text “Revolution” to 5546, visit bit.ly/RevolutionWeekend or follow social media links: IG @blakxx.net, FB @blakxent and TW: @blaxxxent. Tickets may be purchased through: Eventbrite.com and Groupon.com.

About the author

aframnews