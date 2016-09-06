2016 HOUSTON STAND DOWN

Sharing is caring!FacebookTwitterGoogle+Comments comments Armed Forces of the United StatesFreedom TreeHomelessMilitaryMLK StatueVeterans About the author aframnews Related postsTIME AND TIME AGAIN by Yunina Barbour-PayneSeptember 9, 2016ANANSI THE SPIDER AND THE MIDDLE PASSAGE by Frank HigginsSeptember 9, 2016Greater Austin Crime Commission 15th Annual 9/11 Memorial Honoring Central Texas First RespondersSeptember 9, 2016PASS IT ON! GREAT FUN FOR KIDS! GREAT INFORMATION FOR ADULTS!September 9, 2016CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE ALONG WITH MT. ARARAT BAPTIST CHURCH IS HAVING A HEALTH FAIR!September 8, 2016Voters who cannot obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID have additional options at the pollsSeptember 6, 2016