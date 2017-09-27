Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston – September 21, 2017 – In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, UPS and Former NBA Player Steve “The Franchise” Francis, are joining forces to distribute relief supplies to those that were affected by the storm. Hurricane Harvey has left a major hole in Texas, but UPS and Francis are pulling together to do their part in helping to get Houston back on their feet with the assistance of Constable Al Rosen of Houston’s Precinct 1.

There are quite a few organizations that have been assisting with shelter, food, comfort and emergency support for individuals and their families that were affected by Harvey. But when a major disaster like Hurricane Harvey comes through; it creates more needs than any one organization can handle on their own.

With this being considered the worst flooding disaster in US history Steve Francis wants to do all that he can to help with the recovery process; which is only just the beginning for Houston residents. Francis stated the recovery work is about rebuilding lives and communities and we are here to help those in need. UPS employees, as well as local residents filled several UPS trailers with items that the community have been requesting.

The distribution will take place on September 30, 2017 from 9:00a – 1:00p at The Spirit of Life Church 6717 Stuebner Airline Road; which is in the heart of Acres Home.

