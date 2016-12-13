Houston Community College Names New Central College President

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON– Houston Community College has named Muddassir Siddiqi the next President of Central College, according to an announcement from Dr. Caesar Maldonado, Chancellor of Houston Community College.

“The selection of Dr. Siddiqi came on the heels of a comprehensive national research and extensive vetting by our selection committee,” Dr. Maldonado said. “Our goal was to find the best candidate who could meet the needs of our students and take an active role in the transformation process taking place at HCC. I am confident Dr. Siddiqi will exceed our expectations.”

He is scheduled to begin his duties at HCC on Feb. 1.

Siddiqi comes to HCC from Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, where he served as Provost and Chief Academic Officer and was instrumental in leading a major restructuring of academic and student service organizations through a robust, collaborative process, leading to enhancements to the student experience and success.

He a led the addition of many new transfer agreements in workforce programs, including Health Information Technology, Patient Care Technician, Supply Chain Management, Music Production and Fire Technology.

Also, under his tenure as Chief Academic Officer, he initiated a transition program for Bachelor of Science in Nursing and signed partnership agreements with numerous universities for dual degree and transfer programs.

Houston Community College is composed of 14 centers of excellence and numerous satellite centers that serve the diverse communities in the Greater Houston area by preparing individuals to live and work in an increasingly international and technological society.

“Dr. Siddiqi shares our bold vision for elevating Houston Community College to new heights in student success,” Dr. Maldonado said. “He brings a wealth of experience in fields that align with the Houston region’s workforce priorities.”

“His experience in instructional and workforce development is a great addition to support the strategic priorties of HCC of improving student success,” Maldonado said.

Siddiqi received his Ed.D in Adult Education and Higher Education from Northern Illinois University in 2015; a Master of Business Administration from Northern Alabama University in 2011; and a Master in Industrial Technology from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2004.

In addition to his expansive career experience and professional certifications, Siddiqi is a member of many education related associations, including: American Council on Education, Association for Institutional Research, Instructional Technology Council, National Association of Student Affairs in Higher Education, and is a college representative for Fulbright Scholar Program.

HCC is also one of the country’s largest singly accredited, open admission community colleges offering Associates Degrees, certificates, workforce training and life-long learning opportunities.

