HOUSTON – Texas Southern University announced today that it will host the 2017 “Super Comedy Bowl Explosion” More than 8,000 are expected to attend the show, which will feature nationally acclaimed comedians Rickey Smiley, Earthquake, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Ali Siddiq and Billy Sorrells. Other Surprise Special Guest will soon be announced. The Super Comedy Bowl is one of the premier highlights of an expansive list of events to be held in Houston during the week prior to the Big Game. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Tom Joyner Foundation and the Mack Performing Arts Collective (MPAC). “We’re excited to bring a powerhouse lineup of comedy talent to the Houston market during one of the most exciting weeks of the entire year for local residents and the thousands of sports fan who will be descending upon the city,” said Velma Trayham, founder of ThinkZilla PR & Consulting Group, the event public relations and marketing agency. “All of the comedians on the show are legends in their own right, and we know that they are going to deliver a must-see performance.” Headliner Rickey Smiley is the host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the number one syndicated hip-hop radio morning show in the country and stars in his own reality television series on TV One. For over two decades, he’s turned everyday observations into comedic gold. He’s especially known for the variety of characters he plays during his acts and his comedic prank calls. Earthquake is a veteran comic, actor, voice artist and radio host who has appeared on Comedy Central, Showtime, BET, the hit sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris”and many stages across the country. He is recognized as one of comedy legend, Whoopi

Goldberg’s favorite comedians. Additional heavy hitters joining the tour include Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Billy Sorrells and popular local Houston comedian, Ali Siddiq. Blackson, known globally as “The African King of Comedy” has been featured on HBO, BET and in the hit movie “Next Friday.” Siddiq, who launched his career while in prison, is the winner of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” competition. He has appeared on numerous major networks and is preparing to release his fifth album. Roberts is an award-winning comedian, actor and rapper who have gained national attention from appearances on HBO, “Comedy Central” and “It’s Showtime at the Apollo”. Sorrells is the self-proclaimed “Kasanova of Comedy” and a social media sensation. His hilarious character-driven viral videos launched his career, which includes a role “Funniest Wins” on TBS and roles in pilot shows for Oxygen, BET and VH1.

