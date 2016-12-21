What 2016 Has Taught You Than Will Improve your 2017…

Sharing is caring! Facebook

L earn to be alone with my creator and while I’m there with him, listen to His guidance.

Kimberley Smith

Get Moving” !!! The most important part of stepping out on faith is “stepping”. Make steps to accomplish your goals…even baby steps

Velicia Moore

We MUST understand that if we are to maximize our abilities and provide an environment of greatness for our next generation*we MUST be ready to stop depicting negative behaviors as if its a badge of honor*STOP with “honoring the drug life*gansta*Madea-type life style*we MUST accentuate our POSITIVE to eliminate our NEGATIVE*only then will we assume our rightful place*a recognition of the richness that has been left by our ancestors*Wisdom~Honor~Perseverance – James H. Allen

2016 has taught and validated for me: As hard as we try to gather communities to inform and educate them, we can’t get them to participate unless something is given away free. Even those in attendance, listen to respond rather than listen to understand and be informed.. We then find ourselves dealing with the same topic or problem discussed in years past.

An example would be COH Chapter 42 which allows developers changes and division of neighborhood lot sizes for those without Deed Restrictions or HOAs…Now communities are being gentrified and negatively affecting family homesteads that have been generational.

I tried to express my concerns when I ran for City Council in 2011. Even suggested “STARTING a Neighborhood covenant of sort to be filed on record, BEFORE Chapter 52 was approved in 2013. Community agreements would have been grandfathered prior to Chat.13 approval.

So many of our community leaders have the church on every corner mentality, rather than build ONE United Front for a powerful impact on tasks we are trying to achieve, individually, each wants to be the head huncho.

I was hopeful in 2016 that people would realize that as long as we continued to elect the same people (or their aire/designee)… we’d get the same results…

Kathy Ballard Blueford Daniels

That your network determines your net worth

Kim Ross

Within the confines of this scope [2016] allowed to reflect on times past in hopes for a greater future. I learned [more] that perseverance moves a person closer to success. And success is a goal that all should strive for whether it be in the home, at a job or even in a lasting business or personal relationship. We must be constant in our learning because new things are being constantly presented. And if we are stagnant in our thought process we lose time, opportunity and progress. 2017 [for many] will be an opportunity to reevaluate the success and failures of 2016. And organize a more logical approach so more things may be accomplished!

Bracy Webb

2016 has taught me a variety of things. Education is the key. Never stop… You can never know too much and always follow your dreams. It’s ok to have a Job but a Career that you love waking up to and being able to give it your best – is an awesome feeling. I’m a LVN as of now, but who knows, I won’t give up until I own a “Children’s Castle” for teens 13 – 17 to promote education and a better life. Especially for foster teens or teens that have no one to taklk to….. FOLLOW YUR DREAM

Melanie Johnson

Teamwork makes the dream work

Keshia Shantae

I have learned that life is not promised and if we plan to make a difference we need to plant that seed today!

Nkito Mwanga

I have definitely learned to stay positive in spite of. I had to realize that everything would happen in due season and that I can’t worry about things out of my control.. Next year I plan to focus more on finding the good things in every situation. I learned to not doubt myself and my abilities. I had to tune into my inner self and pull out greatness that had been there all along. Next year, I wont hold back. Lastly, I’d say that in 2017 I’m taking with me, all the chances to meet new people and form long lasting relationship. This year I’ve met some amazing people who have helped to mold me and to constantly remind me that hard work will pay off

Tequelia Armstrong

