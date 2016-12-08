Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

It is the Fourth great year for the annual event that seeks to instill community pride and nurture needed writing skills of youth. “The essay is geared toward Black history,” said Etta Crockett. “It focuses on bringing back pride in the community and helping our young people to improve and continue their education and grammar goals.” Both Diane Shepard and Crockett are founder and co-founders of the Friends of Beulah Shepard Legacy work tirelessly to bring the event to life annually. The group is an avid supporter of the Beulah Shepard Library in Acres Homes and provides neighborhood support for education, enrichment, computer skills development for Acres Homes youth and the community. Shepard, who is also the daughter of Acres Home well known legend and icon Beulah Shepard, said it is important to remember the rich homegrown history that was born right here in the “44”. “Acres Homes is valuable place where valuable people and greatness has come,” she said. “Our goal is to remember and revive that greatness and never forget those who paved the way for us today.” She said it is important for young people to get in touch and stay connected to the history of the community in order to pass that pride from generation to generation. Crockett said she is proud of the great accomplishments of many from Acres Homes currently making great strides in education, science, engineering and politics. Shepard wants people to believe in the community and understand that Acres Homes has made valuable contributions to Black History, Houston History and the history of this great state. “My mother was part of the community and left a legacy of service the Acres Homes and the (African-American) community,” she said. “We do not want people to forget those icons, history makers and trailblazers. That is why we seek to keep it alive and build on that tradition by developing the next generation of leaders.”

