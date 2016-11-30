Sharing is caring! Facebook

On behalf of the constituents of the 18th Congressional District of Texas, I would like to personally invite you to celebrate with us at the 22nd Annual “Toys for the Kids Holiday Party” located at the George R. Brown Convention Center Exhibit Hall “A” on December 17th 2016 for 10:00am. I have hosted the “Toys for the Kids” event for over 20 years. This year is the 22nd annual event and up to this point our Christmas event has served almost 120,000 children.

About the author

aframnews