“At Attention!”: An Interview with Washington’s Commander Johnson and Master Chief Freeman

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Brian Dimas & James Powell

The Booker T. Washington ROTC cadet class is growing in number, proficiency and potential. Let’s take a moment to chat with Commander Lamar Johnson and Master Chief Stacy Freeman.

On the New Cadets:

Commander Johnson believes that this year’s company of cadets is on par with those of the past even though they are the “youngest group he has ever had.” There is only one senior in this class. This group of kids “has proven to be capable but only need more experience. If they stick to it, next year they will be really great!” In Master Chief’s opinion, the expectations are high but positive. He knows the freshmen will struggle a bit but will be able to accomplish their goals despite their lack of knowledge. The purpose of NJROTC, to him, is to help the cadets become better citizens. Students learn about perseverance, self-repect and honor. Without the limitations of the block schedule from last year, both instructors have high hopes of taking advantage of every opportunity to reinforce the skills and encouragement needed to make this group of future leaders the best they can be.

On Learning Goals:

Master Chief Freeman takes a look back to last year’s boot camp, a team building activity when young cadets come together to learn the basic skills and increase camaraderie among their troops. Last year’s summer camp was the biggest yet, and this year will be the event to remember. The program provides multiple opportunities for students to learn fundamental skills. Master Chief Freeman is in command on the rifle team. Although they miss the comfort and space of the old T Buildings in the back of our school, they are making the most of the practice space they have this year and are excited about the amenities they will have in our new building. The rifle team draws quite a lot of interest. “Everyone wants to join,” It has the potential to be a transformative experience because of the level of discipline and commitment required. “The program has the power to change student’s lives, especially if they are willing to accept positive change,” says Commander Johnson.

On Program Goals:

Both instructors have high expectations for the current school year. As with anything, you must count the costs. Student leaders have planned many fundraisers with hopes of raising money to fund various activities. The community is welcomed to join and support our cadets. The students plan to sell coupon cards that offer discounts to local vendors such as Burger King,

Pep Boys and other favorites. The money goes to support activities that inspire and encourage our cadets. For the last few years, cadets participate in the Fiesta Patriots and Cinco De Mayo Parades. Students will also attend a cruise out of the Port of Houston.

They want to continue their service at the Children’s Museum and plan to volunteer at the Chevron Houston Marathon. Their most anticipated event, the Military Ball, is designed to celebrate their achievements as a class and to honor the top cadets for their academic accomplishments. Students get the opportunity to dress up, enjoy good music and fine foods. It is a night to remember!

On Growing Leaders:

“The goal is to always get better every year,” says Commander Johnson. “-and for skills and standards to get just a little more difficult as well” chimes Master Chief. They know that the work outweighs the reward. Every year over the years former students have come back to tell just what they gained by being in their program. Master Chief Freeman and Commander Johnson have the formula for success and it is no secret that it is hard work. “The program works and it really pays off for those students who experience trouble or have a hard time adjusting to the demands and rules of high school or society,” adds Commander. Some leaders are born, but more are created when students commit to doing what it takes to be successful.

The cadets and students of Washington see the positive effects of the ROTC program and opinions are changing for the better about what discipline and determination can add to their lives.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews