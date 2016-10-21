Living the Booker T. Washington’s Legacy

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Booker T. Washington High School has a lot of student potential. There is so much talent that teachers seem to see in them. Students are making this school better every year because of the examples that have been set in historical terms and the ones that are set for us every single day. On April 5, 1856, Booker Taliaferro Washington was born into a life of challenges and hardship. He excelled in education and graduated from Hampton University in 1875 at the top of his class. He began teaching and he knew he had found his passion. It was while he was a teacher that he increased his influence within the African American community. His message to them was through hard work and self-pride, people who were oppressed could overcome their struggle by building up their own neighborhoods and businesses. By doing this, they make themselves proud and earn the respect of other people. After becoming a famous speaker and writer, in 1881 the state government in Alabama agreed to establish the first technical school for African Americans named the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute. While leading his school, he instilled in his students his life’s mission: to educate and encourage self- pride and productivity. Booker T. Washington had a strong message to the former slave and recently freed blacks. It was the message that you can accomplish anything even though your surroundings may not be the best. You have the power over yourself to be the best you can be and no one but you determines your destiny.

Dr. Phillips, much like Booker T. Washington, changed the outlook of the people he led. There has been a huge change at Washington High School. He has changed our perspective for the better. Our school had a detrimental reputation of having many students who make bad choices that negatively affect the school and the entire student body. Dr. Phillips came to make the changes that we truly needed. Instead of having students drop out, dress improperly, and make bad choices, we have programs in place now that help students realize that the choices they make today can change the direction of their lives forever. Now students are learning better manners and are being more respectful toward one another because he respects us as young adults. Dr. Phillips has set an exemplary example towards how students should dress, speak, and act in the real world. Life at Washington is more positive and we look forward to great things here. During his fifteen years as an educator, he has served as a special education teacher at Grimes Elementary School and a disciplinary alternative education teacher at Young Elementary School. His administrative experience began as an assistant principal at Mitchell Elementary, Carter G. Woodson Middle, and Washington High schools. Most recently, Dr. Phillips served as the principal of Gregory-Lincoln Education Center. Dr. Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Prairie View A&M University and a doctoral degree in education leadership and cultural studies from the University of Houston.

