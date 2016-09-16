Black People Wake Up! Domestic Violence Hurts and Kills!!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The Department of Justice defines domestic violence as a, “pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic, or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person. This includes any behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure, or wound someone.”

I decided to present this particular topic because it is one that heavily impacts the African-American community. Domestic violence is not just a vice that has only now begun, but it is one that has invaded our culture for generations. This is not to state that other races and cultures have not had the same problems and issues to exist within their society. However, African-American News&Issues is a publication that thrives off of highlighting current and historical realities that affect our community. Therefore, when I present a topic it is geared towards empowering and/or educating Black folks on issues that relate to our community.



Feminista Jones reported in an article in Time Magazine a couple years ago that, “Domestic and intimate partner violence (DV/IPV) is a ‘family secret’ in our Black communities.” In her article she gave statistics and identified the problem as it relates to the African-American woman. She informed that, “According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, an estimated 1.3 million American women experience DV/IPV each year. Women make up 85% of the victims of DV/IPV. Despite this, most cases are never reported to the police and most women are victimized by people they know.” She continued, “And for Black women, it’s an even bigger problem: Black women are almost three times more likely to experience death as a result of DV/IPV than White women. And while Black women only make up 8% of the population, 22% of homicides that result from DV/IPV happen to Black Women and 29% of all victimized women, making it one of the leading causes of death for Black women ages 15 to 35.”

It is understood that Black women suffer greatly from domestic violence, but we must realize that this is a several-headed dragon. Because there are men that are victims of domestic violence as well, but in many cases pride and testosterone plays a major part in it going underreported. So we have to look at this element from several different angles.

While I am on the subject I think that it’s safe to state that there are many reasons and excuses that a person may give for staying in an abusive relationship. By the same token, I’m sure that there are many people who believe they have viable cause to inflict abuse on someone, for one reason or another. Be that as it may, just because there are excuses does not make it right and does not make it healthy.

For years, women have remained in abusive relationships because perhaps the aggressor was the sole provider and they felt they had no other way to turn so they chose to stay in the situation. Some aggressors may say that they exemplify these deeds due to being provoked, feelings of being overwhelmed and alcohol and drugs may even be to blame in some cases. But, the thing that bothers me the most about this situation is the affect that it places on the future of our community. I state this because anything involving domestic relates to the home environment.

As it is, it is in the home that children are first taught and instilled the morals and values of how they will view and react to the world. As such, it is a proven fact that whatever children see displayed in their home will most likely be repeated in their adulthood; if some type of empowerment or awakening transition does not take place in their own mind’s before they reach the full level of maturity. Young boys who grow up in a household and see first-hand abuse by male examples, often have a tendency to mature and exhibit the same behavior. On the other hand, young girls who grow up and see abuse around them perceive this as a way of life and in some cases a display of love.

We MUST Understand that whatever you become accustomed to as a child, dictates a certain level of normalcy for how you will live as an adult. Therefore, these actions create a chain reaction which ultimately seeps over into society. As a result, many of our young men get caught up in the criminal justice and many women are physically, emotionally, socially and mentally abused. Depending on the severity of some of these cases, it has a tendency to stagnate the affected individuals from becoming positive models into everyday society.

Concluding, this is a subject that I could go on and on about. Yet, space will not allow me to present every single aspect of this domestic violence issue and how it so dangerously affects our communities. Hence, I will close by stating that, it is vital that parents and guardians guard and protect our children from the displays that are presented in front of them; because the future of our community depends on it. Domestic violence not only hurts our communities but it kills the future potential of our upcoming generations.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews