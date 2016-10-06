Meet Joanna Läufer

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – A little over five years ago, Joanna Laufer relocated from Dallas to Houston. Undoubtedly at that time, she had no idea of where this 200-mile transition would lead her. With a background in commercial insurance, real estate transactions, construction and a hint of property management; Laufer would soon find that her knowledge and experience would serve as a great asset to one of Houston’s most historical African-American communities, Acres Homes. Read on to see how one petite “White girl”, by her own admission, would serve to become an influential ornament in the heart of the, “44”.



Upon arriving in Houston, Laufer worked as a Commercial Insurance agent. While doing so, she was approached by one of her clients in regards to managing a property that he owned located on Gulf Bank. This lot was home to a small community of townhomes. She naively accepted the opportunity, unaware of the task that was set before her. When Laufer made her debut to White Oak, she immediately knocked on everyone’s doors and gathered all of the residents out on a Friday evening to introduce herself and to inform them of her goals for the property. She soon found that residents had been living in a horrendous situation. Amongst many problems, at the forefront was the fact that the City of Houston had disconnected their water supply. Unfortunately, the entire complex had been without running water for over three months. Many of them were transporting water from across the street in tanks just to take baths and have a source of water. She was terrified after hearing this and ensured them all that she would have each of their water on the very next day. During our interview Laufer shared that many of the residents were reluctant to trust her because of their past experiences. However, she kept true to her word and phoned a plumber friend of hers to come out and do an emergency hook-up, which he did. The following day (Sunday), she was bombarded with calls from the residents informing her of their distress. While their water had been successfully restored, many of the homes were flooding. The water had been off so long that running water from second-floor units had been left on and were permeating through the ceilings of the downstairs units.

Laufer immediately brought her agenda to a halt and proceeded to the nearest Home Depot. With a water extraction machine, carpet cleaner and gloves in tow, she went to work immediately. She’d already phoned her boss to inform of the dire situation that had occurred. But much to her chagrin, she was told that it could wait until Monday. Laufer refused to let any of the residents suffer anymore than they already had and she spent that night and morning personally scrubbing and cleaning each resident’s home. From that day forward, her simple act of compassion and concern commanded the respect of all of the residents and she was able to maintain a good relationship with each of her tenants. Despite the fact that Laufer had built a special bond with the residents there, she knew within her heart that she could not work with the owner. Therefore, she decided to move on.

Not long afterwards, Laufer found out that she was expecting. Hence she made a decision to take off work for about a year and a half. So when she did return to work, she secured employment with a major construction company. This move enabled her to add to her expertise in the industry of which she had become accustomed to operating in. Accordingly, she was privileged to work with nearly every shopping center owner and property management company in Houston. As luck would have it, Laufer was once again propositioned by a client to come work exclusively for his company. Fred and Dan Nankani, of Nankani Management LLC, had recently purchased the 17-acre shopping center stationed at the corner of Antoine and West Little York. Laufer said, “I felt like the universe was bringing me back to the same area that I had already come to love, so I took it and that was a year ago.” Since that time, there has been a major transformation to this complex.

The “transformative community-based commercial redevelopment project to transform the 17-acre space into a complete community by bringing affordable and accessible healthcare, healthy foods, jobs, arts and culture, while becoming a multi-modal point of urban connectivity and community hub”; has officially materialized, through the combined efforts of Nankani Management and Laufer. Their vision entails the following: “Through a mix of architecture, design and community led civic engagement activities; this project brings well-designed site and infrastructure improvements to the physical environment that instills the community’s history, values and empowers the residents to have a voice in shaping the development.”

Currently, Laufer performs the role of: property manager, project manager, public relations and marketing coordinator for the New White Oak Bayou Village Shopping Center. The property is located on the Southeast corner of Antoine and West Little York. Since taking lead as Property Manager, Laufer has been very creative in terms of turning the center around. Her experience having worked in the area, has equipped her with insight as it relates to understanding the needs of many of the people in the community. She expressed, “Some of the poverty and unemployment levels in the community are due to the lack of transportation.” Therefore, she strongly promotes the access point that the new bike trail entails located around the property. In addition to residents of the area utilizing the bike trail for transportation to work, she has a hope that the trail will also attract business for the shopping center from bikers in the surrounding areas like the Museum District, and other patrons from higher demographics outside of the community.

Hence, Laufer is making a plea to African-American business owners throughout the city to allow the White Oak Bayou Shopping Center to assist them with building and growing their businesses’. It is her earnest desire to empower the local mom and pop businesses that exists within the community. She said, “We want the jewelry makers, cupcake bakery lady, those individuals who have been working out of their homes and garages and businesses like that, to come and grow with us.” “We will give them six months free – sometimes a year of free rent or whatever it takes that works for them and their situation to get them to move in, because those are the businesses that we want,” she added. She continued, “We are in a unique opportunity where the Acres Homes small business community can really benefit from our unique location on that bike trail, and we are hoping that they will take advantage.” To that regard, the center can lease anywhere from 1,000 to 25,000 square foot and they have their own construction crew which can design spaces to accommodate the needs of the business owner.

Recently, Laufer completed her latest project at the shopping center, in the form of a wall art mirror that was painted to tell the story of Acres Homes. This splendid mirror may be seen in passing of the intersection of Antoine and West Little York. The beautifully designed permanent art displaywas completed by Elia and Noah Quiles, of UP Art Studios. With ten artists and less than one week they were able to come in and apply a totally amazing facelift to the shopping center, which serves to tell the story of Acres Homes through depiction.

When asked about the work performed Elia said, “We especially love to go into areas that do not have art expressed throughout, because art helps people feel good about their communities.” “When you clean up and uplift your community, it brings a sense of pride within and we really enjoyed doing this project,” she added. Life-long resident, Brian Toffelmire expressed his approval on a job well done. He said, “It’s great to see people embracing the new 44, even though I miss some of the things like the golf course; I’m more excited to see all of the new stuff that’s going on around here.” Dr. Donna Cee, another local stopped by in awe, to compliment the artwork. She said, “This is very inspirational and eye-catching, I believe it will attract business and encourage the community.” Overall, the efforts of Ms. Joanna Laufer and Nankani Management are proving to be a huge success within just a short time period. As such, African-American News & Issues would like to salute this project and those responsible and we encourage our readers to support them in their endeavors.

For more information or details about this property feel free to stop by 6644 Antoine Dr., 77091, call (832) 396-1140 or visit the website at www.whiteoakbayouvillage.com. Joanna Laufer is a proud member of the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development.

