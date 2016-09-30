Great Achievement of Aaron Lawrence

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Aaron Lawrence is a proud 16 year old junior here at Booker T. Washington. He has made some great accomplishments in his life, but we feel like this is the highlight of them all. Aaron has mad the achievement of becoming a “Life Scout” in his boy scouts troop. It is a hard place to get to and he has gotten there after only 4 short years. We stand behind Arron in one of his greatest moments of achievment so far. Aaron has been a part of his troop, Troop 30, since he was in the 8th grade. I don’t know about anyone else but that really shows some dedication and perseverance. There is so much more to these troops than just going camping. These boys work really hard on everyday things that a lot of people take for granted. Being a part of scouting is true preparation for the skills and discipline that will be needed in life. Scouts are engrained with the tenets of respect, hard work, loyalty and charity. Not only in theory are these notions employed. Being apart of scouting affords young men like Aaron the opportunity to learn practical skills as well. Like his First Aid merit badge. This badge could help save someone life because not always is there a doctor around to help in case of an immediate need. Aaron said, “I know how to handle many emergency situations and what to do and not to do until medical professionals arrive. Our troop studies this year round.” I think we will need that sooner or later in life and I know Aaron is willing to pass along that skill to others. It wasn’t always easy for Aaron. He went to elementary and middle school in different parts of Houston which made things very hard. It made it very difficult to talk to, and stay in touch with friends. With Troop 30, he makes lifelong friends close to home. Aaron said, “Many of our adult leaders have been involved with this troop since they were boys. Our 83- year- old Scoutmaster started with the troop when he was eleven.” It is mind boggling to think that someone could be part of and dedicated to one thing for such a long time. That type of dedication, I am sure, is contagious among Aaron’s troop. Also since Aaron has been a part of Troop 30, he has earned twenty three merit badges, and right now is working on five more. A few that he has earned are: Climbing, First Aid, Emergency Preparedness, Wilderness Survival (which I personally love), Cooking (which I sure every woman would love), and Robotics. Did you know that only 4% of all Boy Scouts actually become Eagle Scouts? An Eagle Scouts is the highest level a participant could obtain as a boy scout. Aaron feels it is not about wearing the position, but earning it. Very few people get so high, and he is only one step away from Eagle Scout. His whole idea is to never give up. Maybe everyone should listen to him and take note of what it takes to endure and enjoy success. Eagles, let’s congratulate Aaron Lawrence when you see him for his achievement and his dedication to his troop.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews