There Was NO Racism until Obama Became President!

Colin Powell once said, “There’s also a dark — a dark vein of intolerance in some parts of the [Republican] party. What do I mean by that? I mean by that that they still sort of look down on minorities. How can I evidence that? When I see a former governor say that the President is “shuckin’ and jivin’,” that’s racial era slave term. When I see another former governor after the president’s first debate where he didn’t do very well, says that the president was lazy. He didn’t say he was slow. He was tired. He didn’t do well. He said he was lazy.



Now, it may not mean anything to most Americans, but to those of us who are African Americans, the second word is shiftless and then there’s a third word that goes along with that. The birther, the whole birther movement.” Now, these words are rendered by a man that has first-hand knowledge of what goes on behind closed doors in the governmental arena. To add to that, he is a Black man so he can identify with the many different forms of disrespect that has been infringed on President Barack Obama since he’s been in office. I always say if they disrespect the man who holds the highest office in these United States that any man can simply because of his race then what do you think that means for you and I? There is just something about this Blackness that gets to them and they just really don’t understand it. I must admit that President Obama and his family have demonstrated and been the epitome of a first family. But even so they have endured more scruntiny than any other preceding presidents. And it is only because of the tint of his

skin.



Somethings will not change no matter how far people believe we have come. Nevertheless, because African-American News&Issues is a publication that has thrived off of highlighting and addressing current and historical realities affecting our communities; I felt the need to elaborate on an issue that occurred not long ago. Recently, Donald Trump campaign chair, Kathy Miller resigned for what has been described as making controversial comments on a social media platform. While it has been reported that the Mahoning County, Ohio woman stirred up a big mess behind her comments, I simply look at her as having told the truth. Reportedly the White campaign chair told a reporter that there was, “no racism in the 1960’s” she went on to state that “if you’re Black and you haven’t been successful in the last 50 years, it’s your own fault.” She continued to justify her point by exclaiming, “You’ve had every opportunity, it was given to you. You’ve had the same schools everybody else went to. You had benefits to go to college that White kids don’t have. You had all the advantages and didn’t take advantage of it. It’s not our fault, certainly.” She then went on to say, “I don’t think there was any racism until Obama got elected.” Additionally, she added the Black Lives Matter movement was, “a stupid waste of time.”

Some people may not understand where I am coming from with this at all. Foolish as it may be this lady was right. To be totally honest, I appreciate Miller telling it how she feels it is. Because honestly, there are tons of others that look just like her that feel the same exact way, but you will never hear it said out loud – at least not out in the open. However, I feel that she just played spokesperson for a long line of others who keep their discontent in regards to Black folks hidden, unlike Donald Trump himself. We MUST Understand that before President Obama got into office there were things that were said and done regarding the Black community in a settle way. But when the first Black man got into office, many of our White counterparts just decided that they would, “let it all hang out”! This is part of the reason why I am conveying that to a certain extent Miller did express the truth. The reason why I agree with this woman is because as far as some of our White counterparts are concerned there was no racism. You have to look at this thing from a realistic standpoint. To further prove my point, I’m going to make reference to an article that I have hanging in my office that I clipped and have saved ever since I was a boy.

The Informer reported in the 1960’s that, “Congress was still debating whether Negroes were individuals or property.” I listed that to state that if a group of people barely recognize another group of people as individuals; then how could one possibly expect them to believe that they are being singled out in respect to racism? Hell, you can’t be racist towards property! And in some of their minds, that is still just how African-Americans are viewed, less than human!

