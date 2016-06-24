Sharing is caring!FacebookTwitterGoogle+Facebook/the breakfast klub Facebook/the breakfast klub CONGRATULATIONS to Marcus Davis and The Breakfast Klub family on their soon opening newest location at Bush Intercontinental Airport!!! Our traveling experience in and out of Houston just got even better! Comments comments About the author aframnews Related postsEagles on the Move!September 2, 2016Waste Management donates school supplies to AISDSeptember 2, 2016Power Recap S3E6 The Right DecisionAugust 23, 2016Austin Police Slam Black Female Teacher to the ground!July 22, 2016The Johnson’s Renew thier 40th Marriage Vows!July 1, 2016The Rose MammogramsJune 24, 2016