African American News – Black News – Colored News – Negro News
African American News & Issues – Black News
Home
News
WHAT’S HAPPENING
Health
Press Release
Community
Religion
Editorial
We Must Understand
Editorial & Opinion
Before I Lay it down…
Manhood, Race & Culture
Videos
Politics
Entertainment
Digital Newspaper
Submit Directory
Top News Stories
Was Richard Pryor Right About Justice?
Rising Star: Christian Zerangue
From Christmas to Kwanzaa: An African-American Tradition
WATCH LIVE: President Obama’s END OF YEAR Press Conference
What if the Original Santa were Black?
Breaking News
CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE SAYS THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT REPEAL PUTS TEXANS LIVES AT RISK
NAACP Task Force to Hold Memphis Hearing on Education Quality
Last week to register for classes at Lone Star College-North Harris
Houston’s Fifth Ward Community Pastor dies at 80
AFRAM NEWS - MEDIA SPONSOR FOR SUPERBOWL
Editorial & Opinion
The Real Meaning of Justice
January 6, 2017
Afram’s 2016 in Review
December 30, 2016
Black Folks Need to Become Independent
December 19, 2016
Black Folks: One of the Most Productive and Most Persecuted Races!
December 13, 2016
Community News
Houston’s Murder Rate Holds Steady
January 6, 2017
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast
January 6, 2017
2017 MLK DAY ▪ “IT’S PASS TIME: A PLAN TO IMPROVE THE EDUCATION, ECONOMICS AND ENFORCEMENT IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY FORT WORTH, TEXAS
January 6, 2017
NAACP Task Force to Hold Memphis Hearing on Education Quality
January 6, 2017
Last week to register for classes at Lone Star College-North Harris
January 6, 2017
State Rep Jarvis Johnson host Breakfast Meeting
January 5, 2017
Our Sponsor
Religion
Entertainment
Religion
Bishop Johnny A. Tate
December 19, 2016
Festival of Praise Tour 2016 “The Game of Live”
November 23, 2016
Entertainment
The Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off the New Year with “Mahalia”
January 5, 2017
TV Personality & Entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost announced Keynote Speaker for ” Women Inspiring Women” Summit- Atlanta Edition
January 5, 2017
Press Release
TV Personality & Entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost announced Keynote Speaker for ” Women Inspiring Women” Summit- Atlanta Edition
January 5, 2017
Be a Champion Holiday Party
November 30, 2016
Giving Thanks For Giving!
November 28, 2016
NYPD Deputy Commissioner Headlines 19th Anniversary Luncheon
November 28, 2016
Mass Toy Giveaway for Children and Families in Need December 17, 2016 Atlanta, GA.
November 28, 2016
Holman Street Baptist Church presents My Brother’s Keepers
November 18, 2016
Religion
“Celebrating a New Start on a New Foundation ”
December 31, 2016
Too Much Tech
December 31, 2016
Building on a Solid Foundation
December 27, 2016
A Chat with former Eagle Tracey Roberts
December 27, 2016
Anything but the Same Ol’ Soup
December 21, 2016
A New Celebration
December 20, 2016
Politics
Famed African-American Attorney is Assistant DA
January 6, 2017
CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE SAYS THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT REPEAL PUTS TEXANS LIVES AT RISK
January 6, 2017
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Statement on Shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport
January 6, 2017
State Rep Jarvis Johnson host Breakfast Meeting
January 5, 2017
International Soccer Fest Celebrity Gala
December 30, 2016
Mayor Leads Major Street Outreach Initiative to: Houston to reduce homelessness
December 21, 2016
Our Sponsors
Entertainment
The Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off the New Year with “Mahalia”
January 5, 2017
TV Personality & Entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost announced Keynote Speaker for ” Women Inspiring Women” Summit- Atlanta Edition
January 5, 2017
Legendary R&B Icon Keith Sweat Announces Limited Las Vegas Engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas
January 4, 2017
Gaines Award Ceremony Set for Jan. 19 at Manship Theatre
January 3, 2017
Rising Star: Christian Zerangue
December 31, 2016
Love My Body Again
December 19, 2016
Videos
Aretha Franklin National Anthem 2016
Mayor Sylvester Turner Discusses Affordable Housing, KUSH / Police / CITY PENSIONS
GO DJ AWARDS Live Interviews Afram News & Meeko TV
Juneteenth Parade Houston In Acres Homes Recap Video Inside